Joplin’s downtown won’t be the same without Pearl Brothers.
Owner Harold Berger announced plans to close the doors of the business on Jan. 28.
The hardware store at 617 Main St. has saved those who live and work downtown or on the west side of town a lot of runs to Range Line over the years, but Berger told us he believes the time has come. “I’m 67 years old, and it’s time. I have some health issues. ... Being on my feet for 50 years has caused bad hips, bad knees, bad back. It’s just time. It’s getting too much for me anymore.”
The business and all those who worked there will be missed.
Beckie Wallace, of Webb City, spoke for a lot of us when she said: “I’m a regular here. I come in and buy stuff all the time, have for years. I love this store. It has a little bit of everything you need, and when I heard it was going out of business, I was sad, very sad.”
Pearl Brothers’ roots go back to 1905, when it was opened by Gus and David Pearl at 220 S. Main St. Berger said his father, Joe Berger, and grandfather, Jake Berger, bought the hardware store in 1949 and moved it to its current home in 1965.
Pearl Brothers survived a lot of changes over the years, including the opening of the mall on Range Line, and the arrival of big box competition. Still, they endured, a downtown fixture.
Sawyer Smith, with Blue Haven Investments and Homes, told us he has a contract to buy the building. They also bought the name for use in their future plans.
“The top two stories are just being used as storage, so we want to use those for either commercial or residential space,” he told us. “Then we’re going to renovate the bottom floor area. It’s going to be some form of retail, honoring that legacy of what’s been there, but we don’t have solid concrete plans on what exactly is going in down there. I can’t say how we’ll use it, but we were intentional in buying the Pearl Brothers name. That will be part of it. The building will always be known as the Pearl Brothers building for sure.”
While we hate to see Pearl Brothers go, this is an exciting time for the downtown, with some of the largest investments in decades being made.
Lori Haun, director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, recently told us the downtown is economically viable again, rivaling Range Line. It’s also a growing community, with several hundred occupied apartments now downtown, and another 200 of so coming online.
Business will follow as the downtown community continues to grow.
In the meantime, we congratulate Harold and Pearl Brothers on their long run, and also wish the new owners every success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.