It was just a few years ago that 12,000 people were so seriously injured during the July 4 holiday that they required medical treatment. Half of those injuries were to children and teenagers.
No telling how many fires were started by fireworks that year, but the average is 18,500 per year, including 1,300 structure fires and 300 vehicle fires.
So let’s be smart this weekend.
The National Safety Council has some great tips for a safe July 4 weekend, including:
• Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
Sparklers, the group says, burn at about 2,000 degrees — “hot enough to melt some metals.”
The National Fire Protection Association reports that sparklers account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries, and for children under age 5, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
• Provide adult supervision.
• Like just about everything else, including boating and driving this weekend, fireworks don’t mix well with drug and alcohol use.
• Wear protective eyewear.
• Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
• Never light them indoors.
• Keep them away from flammable material.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person or discharge them toward people.
• Never ignite devices in a container.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks
• Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
• Keep a bucket of water or hose nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.
• Respect the laws. Many communities have restrictions on certain types of fireworks, such as bottle rockets, and certain sizes of fireworks.
• Respect your neighbors, some of whom will be going to work with the sun on July 5. Don’t keep them up all night with explosions.
We encourage Americans to take this weekend to celebrate our independence, but let’s do it safely.
Happy Independence Day!
