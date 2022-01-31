We’ve had a mild winter so far. In fact, December was the warmest on record for Joplin.
But now the bill comes due. We always knew we were going to have pay for it.
Eight inches or more of snow is predicted for Joplin, with some parts of the Four-State Area expecting more than a foot of snow. This will be compounded by freezing rain, ice and sleet, and then followed by single-digit temperatures with sub-zero wind chills later in the week.
We urge all area residents to follow some commonsense winter precautions these next few days.
• If you don’t have to go out, don’t. Stay home. Stock up on medicines, food, diapers, formula and other supplies today, before the worst of the weather arrives.
• Check on your neighbors over the next few days, particularly if they are elderly and/or live alone, making sure their driveway gets cleared and their heater is working.
• Remember to provide a safe, warm place for pets. Bring them indoors if possible. Make sure all animals have access to shelter, warmth and unfrozen water.
• Should you lose power, make sure you only use generators outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stove. Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the home before turning to alternative heat sources.
• Keep your cellphone charged in case you lose power and need to call for help. Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries handy, too. And if you don’t already have one, a battery-powered weather radio is a great investment any time of year around here, given the volatility of our region’s weather in any season.
• Fill the gas tank in your vehicle in case you do have to go out and then get stuck in the snow and ice. We saw what happened earlier this winter to travelers in Virginia, who were stranded in their cars for many hours. Make sure you have water, food, medicine and blankets or sleeping bags in your car to stay warm, as well as a hat, gloves, winter coat and boots in case you need to walk. Keep a snow shovel in the car and something that might help with traction, such as sand or kitty litter.
• Take appropriate steps today to keep pipes in the home from freezing when the arctic temperatures arrive.
Every storm we learn about some unnecessary and preventable tragedy.
That doesn’t have to the be case this time. Let’s play it smart. Let’s play it safe.
