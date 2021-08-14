Because of the way we treat — or more accurately don’t treat — people with mental illness in this country, we too often put them on a collision course with police.
People with untreated severe mental illness are involved in at least 1 in 4 and perhaps as many as half of all fatal police shootings, and they are 16 times more like to be killed in an encounter with police. Today, in most states, jails and prisons hold more people with serious mental illness than psychiatric hospitals. And people with psychiatric diseases including schizophrenia are 10 times more likely to be in a jail or prison than in a hospital getting treatment.
The system, such as it is, is not working for either the mentally ill of the police.
Sarah Ingle wants to change that. So does Sloan Rowland.
Sarah’s brother, David Ingle, was killed in 2019 while experiencing a schizophrenic episode. Joplin Police thought it might be drug related — it wasn’t — and that he posed a threat to officers. Subsequent investigations cleared the officers of wrongdoing. The city settled a lawsuit with the family out of court.
But hanging over the tragedy two years later is the question: Was it preventable?
“I want David’s life to be a catalyst for change,” Sarah, who lives in New York, told us this week. To that end, she has been working with a community-based program called CAHOOTS, or Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets, started in Oregon and is now spreading elsewhere. It appears to be a promising option. Its focus is on preventing mental health crises from escalating. Police are not dispatched to all calls that come into the 911 systems. Instead, some calls are routed to a team of specialists trained in mental health counseling and crisis de-escalation who show up with blankets, water and medicine. The teams include a nurse or paramedic as well as a crisis worker.
“I believe if a program like that had been in place (in Joplin), David wouldn’t have died,” Sarah told us.
In one year, in 24,000 calls CAHOOTS teams answered, police backup was needed on just 150 of them.
Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland is open to that or other programs with the same goal — keeping his officers and the mentally ill off that collision course.
David Ingle’s death has already pushed the department to provide additional training for all officers on mental illness, and JPD is partnering with Ozark Center. and looking at pilot programs that have been implemented elsewhere.
Sarah is hoping her brother’s tragic death will be such a “catalyst for action,” but that challenges all of us. This is not simply a policing problem, or a family problem. This is a community and societal problem, and will require support and resources from all of us. We have failed the mentally ill too many times to let it continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.