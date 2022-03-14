This is Sunshine Week (March 13-19), a national movement by the American Society of Newspaper Editors to advance the cause of open government and freedom of the press. It is also a moment to recognize the personal risks journalists sometimes take to keep the world informed.
This past weekend, Brent Renaud, an Arkansas journalist, was shot and killed by Russian troops while working on a documentary in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after Renaud was killed: “Before him, others have been targeted, murdered, injured or kidnapped. Our thoughts are with all those journalists driven by courage and an ideal: the freedom to inform. This freedom is fundamental to our democracies.”
Two other journalists were injured in the shooting, the police chief for the Kyiv region noted on Facebook. “Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but U.S.citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor’s ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness,” Andriy Nebytov wrote.
Brent Renaud and his brother, Craig, were a documentary film team that focused on human suffering, and often worked with major news organizations such as The New York Times, according to that newspaper. The brothers had been working on a segment about refugees around the world.
Brent Renaud also was a visiting distinguished professor of journalism ethics at the University of Arkansas in 2019.
But you don’t have to look to Ukraine to find threats to freedom of the press.
In state after state — including Missouri — bills are being introduced and pushed that would weaken existing open records laws and limit access to open meetings and other government functions.
An even more worrisome trend is the growing number of attacks on journalists — often verbal, sometimes physical, and now legal — in this country.
One of the most recent was the characterization of a St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter as a criminal because he discovered a security breach in a state website. Gov. Mike Parson pushed for the reporter’s prosecution, even though the paper had warned the state of the breach containing the Social Security numbers of hundreds of thousands of teachers before publishing the story, giving the state time to correct the problem.
It was one of the most outrageous attacks on a journalist in this country in recent memory.
Sunshine Week is about your right to be informed, your right to know and your right to hold elected officials accountable.
We urge you to be aware that your rights are under seige, overseas and in this country, and to fight back.
