We looked over the last two days at 10 great things happening in Joplin, and today we identify a handful of things we believe will help keep momentum rolling if they can be made to happen in 2023.
1. Memorial Hall. We believe there is a future for this historic building, especially now that the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex has opened nearby, but we just haven’t found that future yet. Voters in April rejected a $30 million plan to renovate and expand the building, to be funded with a property tax increase. Given that voters have rejected property taxes not once, but twice, we think that was more about the funding mechanism than a plan for the century-old memorial. We just need to find the right use and the right mechanism to pay for that future. We urge city leaders to continue to work to find a path forward for Memorial Hall.
2. Union Depot and Carnegie Library. These are two other downtown buildings, that, while vacant, we also believe have bright futures. A recent structural engineering report concluded that the Union Depot is in good condition. That was encouraging news. The Joplin Downtown Alliance and a local commercial real estate firm, the Glenn Group, are working to find someone to redevelop the depot. We are hopeful 2023 will be the year things turn around for these buildings.
3. Green space and connectivity. Joplin residents continue to support green space and trails to connect parks and other public lands, and think the Joplin Trails Coalition’s vision of connecting the Frisco Greenway and the Ruby Jack will be an important development for the area, making us a bigger draw for visitors as well as for those who might consider moving here. A number of park projects are on the immediate horizon, to be paid for by the recently renewed quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax, making it all the more important to connect everything.
4. Trolleys. Service was suspended this fall with the city citing a shortage of drivers. As we have said before, finding ways to hire and keep drivers should be a focus for city leaders, as the trolleys are a vital public service.
5. Beautification. We believe the city is right to prioritize cleaning up deteriorating neighborhoods, homes and businesses. That was a goal set by the Joplin City Council as part of a 2020 strategic plan, and it is one of the items to be funded by the use tax approved by voters in November 2021. But this is going to take both a carrot and a stick. We also believe Joplin cannot do this alone. Too many of our gateway and entry points into the city look shaggy, and the time has come for Jasper and Newton counties to partner with the city on beautification and improvements if we are going to be able to sell our cities to new businesses and residents.
There you have it, a (short) wish list of projects and priorities for 2023.
It’s a tip-of-the-iceberg list, and we could add a number of other challenges, such as dealing with homelessness, expanding broadband, and more.
It’s enough to keep city leaders, community volunteers and others busy. We appreciate all the hard work they have already committed to these topics in the recent past.
We also believe Joplin has a lot of great things happening, downtown and throughout the city, and urge residents to get behind these initiatives in order to build in 2023 on the recent successes.
