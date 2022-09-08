Rage Line — whoops, we mean Range Line — requires an extra dose of patience on a normal day.
These next three months will not be normal. Drivers will have to summon even deeper reserves of patience.
Still, it will be worth it.
The Missouri Department of Transportation this week closed off a section of Joplin’s busiest commercial corridor (24,500 vehicles a day) in the 2900 block of Range Line Road for a bridge replacement.
The previous bridge, nearly a half-century old, was deteriorating and had required numerous repairs over the last several years, the Missouri Department of Transportation has noted. The $6.2 million replacement is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair and replace 250 bridges across the state.
Drivers are being directed to detours using 32nd Street (Jasper County Route FF), Missouri Route 249, Seventh Street and Interstate 44. They still have access to entrances to businesses on either end of the bridge but will not be able to drive through the work zone, according to MoDOT.
The contractor, Hartman and Co. of Springfield, has 89 days to finish work on the bridge replacement, and can reopen Range Line when the bridge structure is in place and safe for traffic to cross, although some of detail work can still continue.
So from now, until mid-December, dig deep for the extra dose of restraint and calm.
The new bridge will be wider, safer and have sidewalks. Joplin will be better off for decades for the three months of inconvenience. That’s a worthwhile trade-off.
Besides being patient, let’s be safe, respecting the workers who are replacing the bridge, and the other drivers who are trying to figure out how to get around.
Come to think of it, that will be good advice for Range Line when the bridge is done too.
