Joplin city officials may be taking the next step toward ensuring this community is a welcoming place to live, work and play.
Mayor Ryan Stanley has asked city staff to begin working on a proposal to develop a city board that could address human rights concerns and issues. He wants the city to be conscious of its policies and services and how well they “honor equity, diversity and inclusion,” he said recently.
The mayor envisions the panel to take the form of a board, much like the city’s other boards and commissions. It could be composed of residents and could include stakeholders such as representatives of the city’s current Americans with Disabilities Accessibility Board and the Joplin Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Committee, he said.
Residents will learn more about this board and how it might operate as a proposal is developed for City Council approval, but on the surface, we think this is a great idea.
Joplin is not a homogeneous community. We have white, Black and Hispanic residents as well as other people of color. We have male, female, transgender and gender-fluid residents. We have straight, gay, lesbian and bisexual residents, as well as those whose sexual orientation falls elsewhere on the spectrum. We have able-bodied residents and those with physical or developmental disabilities. We have residents who are independently wealthy and those who lack an income. There are citizens of the U.S., naturalized citizens, immigrants and undocumented workers. There are those who practice Christianity, Judaism, Islam or other religions, and those who practice no religion at all.
With such a melting pot here, why shouldn’t this city concern itself with diversity, equity and inclusion? If we want to be a better community — and surely that’s the goal, right? — then why wouldn’t we establish some kind of mechanism that can evaluate whether we’re operating in the best interest of everyone or whether there is room for improvement?
Every community should have a panel that is concerned with human rights because every resident deserves to know that they’ll be treated equitably. We are a stronger city when everyone has a place here.
