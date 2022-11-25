When classes end for the day at Joplin High School, thousands of individuals are trying to leave the campus at the same time.
That’s not an exaggeration. The student population at JHS is 2,346, with about 200 staff members there, according to district data. That’s a lot of people all attempting to get out of the same few city blocks at 20th Street and Indiana Avenue — by vehicle, by bicycle and by foot.
To our knowledge, there hasn’t been a vehicle-pedestrian collision yet. But it is an accident waiting to happen. Someone will get injured or maybe killed.
Thankfully, the Joplin City Council is taking a look at the problem and will proceed with consideration of designing a crosswalk of some sort, perhaps with other safety features like a pedestrian refuge island, to help students cross 20th Street. A Springfield consulting company recently agreed that a crosswalk is warranted there.
For now, the project is in an early exploratory phase. City officials plan to meet with school district officials about sharing the cost and to get district input on possible designs. But this is a good first step toward prioritizing student safety, which shouldn’t be limited to the classroom but should instead include all aspects of their school day, including coming to and going from the campus.
Several readers agreed on the Globe’s Facebook page with the decision to explore the installation of a crosswalk:
• “I feel like they should’ve put a crosswalk (in) with the construction of the school, but I’m glad they’re finally thinking of it now. It’s a large high school campus next to a main road — it just makes sense.”
• “About time. I travel on 20th Street a lot and see students waiting to cross the street. It’s very dangerous for them.”
• “There should have been a crosswalk there from the get-go. People drive entirely way too fast down 20th Street as it is.”
• “This is definitely needed. I don’t know how many times I stop to let kids cross and then get honked and yelled at by others because I stopped to let children cross the street.”
We agree that this is a needed project, and we encourage the city council to research its options and give them serious consideration. The safety of students should be of paramount importance for everyone, and spending taxpayer dollars on a way to improve that seems like a commonsense use of funds.
