It’s National Library Week, but instead of celebrating the important role libraries play in their communities, the American Library Association is sounding the alarm over continued attempts to restrict access to information.
Accounts of book bannings and attempted book bannings, along with threats against librarians, have soared over the past year, the ALA said in its annual State of America’s Libraries report released this week.
The association found 729 challenges — affecting nearly 1,600 books — at public schools and libraries in 2021, more than double 2020’s figures and the highest since the ALA began compiling challenges more than 20 years ago.
The actual total for last year is likely much higher because the ALA collects data through media accounts and through cases it learns about from librarians and educators and other community members.
Books preemptively pulled by librarians — out of fear of community protest or concern for their jobs — and challenges never reported by libraries are not included.
Virtually all of the books cited on the ALA’s list of most challenged materials have racial or LGBTQ+ themes or are written by minority authors. Many have been targeted by Republican politicians through attempts to regulate what libraries offer on their shelves: The Republican-led Legislature in Georgia recently passed a bill that would accelerate the process for removing books seen as “harmful to minors,” and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, in Florida, signed a bill that would force elementary schools to provide a searchable list of every book available in their libraries and allow parents “to blow the whistle.”
These attempts — both by governments trying to tamp down on materials that they deem “problematic” as well as by parents trying to shield their children from certain topics — should alarm all of us.
Parents have the right to monitor what their own children read, but they should never try to dictate those choices for others.
Neither should governments be in the business of censoring books and other materials for the public.
Our rights to access information, to be exposed to a variety of viewpoints and to read what we want are precious and should be protected at all costs, not restricted to fit the agenda of a few.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.