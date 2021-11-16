The Joplin City Council made the right decision Monday night in taking Project Launchpad off the April ballot.
The city was poised to ask voters to authorize the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds to pay for renovation of the former library building in the 300 block of Main Street as a downtown business and education center. Project Launchpad is a cooperative project involving the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Joplin, Missouri Southern State University and the Joplin School District.
Toby Teeter, the former Joplin chamber president, led the Launchpad campaign until he resigned this summer to take a job in Northwest Arkansas.
City officials voted Monday to hold off on that bond issue “until we know how the chamber leadership is going to transition,” City Manager Nick Edwards said Monday. He previously told us that, should it pass, the city would want to move forward with implementation, which is another reason to wait for the new chamber leadership. Chamber officials say they are in the process of selecting finalist candidates.
Besides, taking it off the April ballot might improve the odds for Memorial Hall. The city still has on the April ballot the issuance of up to $30 million in bonds to renovate and enlarge Memorial Hall.
Memorial Hall, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1924-25 as a memorial to servicemen and one woman who died because of World War I. It also has been used to honor those who died in later wars.
It would be great to see the hall renovated for the centennial, and passage of that bond issue would accelerate the revival occurring downtown.
Last renovated 45 years ago, it is historic not only as a memorial, but also because of the role in played in Joplin’s history. According to its nomination for the National Register: “The building has been the preeminent entertainment venue for the city of Joplin and residents from the broader Four-State Area of Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Southeast Kansas for almost one hundred years.”
We’d like the April bond issue that will still remain on the ballot to have its best chance for passage, and holding off on the Launchpad vote might work in Memorial Hall’s favor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.