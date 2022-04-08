Congratulations to the communities of Webb City, McDonald County and Quapaw, Oklahoma, where voters last week turned out in support of their public school systems and overwhelmingly approved bond issues for building improvements and storm shelters.
In Webb City, more than 76% of the votes cast last week were in support of an $11 million bond issue that will construct, expand and upgrade facilities that will affect the high school and junior high.
Funding will allow for the renovation and improvement of two high school science classrooms built in 1984. It also will be used to construct a family and consumer science classroom with modern kitchen equipment and a virtual learning lab for students who are enrolled in blended learning; renovate Cardinal Theatre, which was built at the high school in 1970; and build a new turf area that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act that could be used by student athletes, band students and others needing an outdoor practice area.
In McDonald County, more than 76% of votes cast supported a $21.5 million bond issue that will fund construction of six Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved storm shelters in five elementary and primary schools in Anderson, Noel, Pineville, Rocky Comfort and White Rock, as well as Anderson Middle School.
None of these schools currently has an on-site storm shelter, school officials have said, and we now know from Joplin’s tornado in 2011 just how important storm shelters are for children in school.
The bond issue will also pay for renovations to a nurse’s office and office space at Pineville Elementary; classroom and restroom additions at Southwest City Elementary; and paved parking lots at six additional schools, including McDonald County High School.
Quapaw voters approved a $3.5 million bond issue with more than 60% of the vote. The funding will be used to renovate and build new restrooms and new gymnasium bleachers as well as a new roof at the elementary school building. The elementary school will also receive a new FEMA-rated storm shelter.
Voters hadn’t approved a bond issue in Quapaw in more than three decades, school officials said.
Voters in these three communities clearly understand the value of public education, and the importance of proper maintenance and upkeep of school buildings and the safety of schoolchildren. The new storm shelters and myriad other improvements will benefit these school districts for years to come.
