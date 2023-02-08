Missouri needs to pump the brakes on sludge shipments into our region by Denali Water Solutions and other companies until we have more answers.
There are just too many unknowns, including:
• What is in the sludge and where does it come from? Denali, based in Arkansas, identifies itself as “a specialty waste and environmental services company” that recycles waste in ways it claims are “sustainable, can be beneficially reused, and reduce or eliminate the use of landfills.”
While Denali is offering this to area farmers as an alternative to more expensive synthetic fertilizers, no one is sure what else it may contain.
According to the minutes from a July 2022 McDonald County Commission meeting, a representative of Denali was questioned about what was being brought into the county.
He “explained that there are two types of sludge: Industrial Byproduct (industrial customers) and Biosolids (wastewater from municipalities).”
“Denali is not spreading biosolids in McDonald County,” the minutes noted.
• What is its nutrient value? This sludge is being promoted as free fertilizer, but what is its nutrient content, and do we already have such high concentrations of these nutrients that continued unrestricted application will have a detrimental impact on surface and groundwater?
• Who’s in charge? This seems to fall (by design?) into a regulatory no-man’s land, between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board, which grants permits that exempt companies from land-application permits with DNR.
As one county official told us: “There is a void and when you ask questions all you get back is your own echo.”
Newton County Commissioner David Osborn recently told the Globe: “For some reason, there are laws that allow these companies to bring that sludge across the Missouri state line. Why is that being allowed?”
• What do you mean “concerns?” DNR in a notice of violation to the company last fall, wrote: “The Department has investigated multiple concerns for land application sites operated by Denali Water Solutions in Barry, Newton, McDonald and Vernon counties.”
Let’s hear more about these concerns.
The list of concerns must include tanker spills like those this winter in Barry County.
We appreciate that the Harry S Truman Coordinating Council has organized a public forum to hear from residents. It will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Newton County Fair Building, 700 Field St., near the fairgrounds.
Newton and McDonald commissioners and representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will be in attendance. Representatives of Denali Water Solutions and the Missouri Fertiilizer Control Board also have been invited, as have area lawmakers.
Let’s hope answers are forthcoming. Amid all the uncertainty, one thing should be made clear to regulators, to lawmakers, and to the company: We are not willing to sacrifice our environment and health to this or any other industry or company.
Nor are we willing to allow Southwest Missouri to be others’ dumping ground.
