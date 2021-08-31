Before you get into your car, take four minutes and watch this video at https://vimeo.com/591094489 about the dangers of distracted driving
You can spare four minutes.
It’s the story of what happened to Randall Siddens, 34, of Columbia, when a distracted driver plowed into him while he was picking up traffic cones after a marathon. The driver was on her cellphone when it happened and didn’t see the workers, who were wearing visibility vests, or the orange cones, or the yellow caution lights on the flatbed truck, or the patrol car that was escorting the work crews.
Siddens, a husband, father and runner, died six months later of his injuries.
Put together by Mercy Injury Prevention, a service of Mercy Hospital Springfield, and being circulated by AAA, it is a heartbreaking reminder of what’s at stake on our roads. The video notes:
• “In Missouri, roadside fatalities continue to increase with 2020 being the highest in 15 years.”
• “In Missouri alone over 100 people are killed each year due to distracted driving.” In 2019, distracted drivers killed 3,142 people in the U.S., or nine people per day, and that number is up 10% from 2018.
• “I know a lot of people think they are not doing anything wrong, that it’s only two seconds,” says one of the police officers who responded to the accident after the marathon. “In the grand scheme of things two seconds doesn’t seem like a whole lot of time, but when you are traveling 60, 70 miles per hour, a lot can happen in that two seconds.”
We’ve all done it ... reached for the cellphone when a text popped up or taken our eyes off the road when a call came in because we could’t find the phone in the car, or we’ve failed to pull over when reading a map on the phone.
Missouri, by the way, is one of just two states without a texting ban for all drivers. The current law applies only to drivers ages 21 and younger. That needs to change too.
With Labor Day weekend approaching and people taking to the roads for a last summer outing, remember: Put away the phones. Pull over if it’s important.
Take four minutes and save a life. Maybe your own.
