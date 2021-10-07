It’s easy.
It’s quick.
It’s safe.
We urge everyone to sign up for their COVID-19 booster shot at their first chance. Pfizer booster shots are now available for eligible Missouri residents following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Providers also will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended by federal health officials, and that looks like it won’t be long. Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration just this week to begin allowing boosters for its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government expands its campaign against COVID-19.
You can learn more, find a provider and book an appointment, or be directed to a walk-in clinic, at MOStopsCovid.com. Or you can call the state hotline —1-877-435-8411 — between 7:30 a.m.and 7:30 p.m. weekdays.
We know that the first round of vaccinations works to prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the CDC. But the federal agency also notes that, “protection against the virus may decrease over time and be less able to protect against the Delta variant. ... Data from a small clinical trial show that a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished their primary series six months earlier. With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.”
And while you are at it ... go ahead and get the flu shot too.
Dr. Aamina Akhtar, a chief medical officer for Mercy and an infectious disease specialist, said in a statement recently: “There are several things we can do to protect ourselves from the flu, but flu shots are the first line of defense. They’re not perfect, but they do offer proven protection and can lessen the effects of the flu virus if you do catch it.”
He went on: “I’ve heard some patients say they’ve never gotten a flu shot before, so why get one now? The simple answer: COVID. The delta variant has been aggressive and that, in addition to flu, could really lay people low. There’s no reason to take the risk. We’ve seen too many people die this past year. Our bodies can only take so much. Our immune systems need as much help as they can get. It’s imperative to get a flu shot this year, along with your COVID vaccine, if you haven’t already gotten them.”
The CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration agree that it’s OK to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at the same time.
Let’s put the best scientific and medical information to work for us, and continue the vaccinations.
