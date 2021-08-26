Football returns tonight, kicking off with what promises to be one of the biggest games of the season for two local teams — the Eagles vs. the Cardinals, with Joplin playing in Webb City this time.
Game time is 7 p.m.
The first volleyball, softball and soccer games and cross country meets aren’t far behind.
Indeed, the first soccer and softball games for area teams are this weekend, with volleyball starting next week and the distance runners lining up soon after that.
This region fields some of the best running backs, quarterbacks and linemen, some of the best setters and liberos, fantastic pitchers and sluggers, forwards and goalies, and 5K men and women in their respective states, and we’re eager to watch them.
Let’s take a minute to appreciate all of these local athletes — their hard work, their sacrifice, their dedication. And let’s take a minute to pray for safe seasons for everyone.
We can’t be sure how the seasons will go for any team or athlete, only that the outcomes will mean victory for some, heartbreak for others — but we encourage everyone to cheer them on and support the many life lessons young people can learn from competition and organized team sports.
Whatever your team, and whatever your sport, this is an opportunity for us to rally again around things that unite us — our children, our teams and our communities.
Best of luck to everyone.
