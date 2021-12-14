Area high schools are introducing beyond-the-classroom programs for their students, with good results.
Programs recently spotlighted by the Globe include a coffee shop at the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, staffed and operated by students from McDonald County High School; a recent basketball game at Joplin High School, for which activities and sponsors were handled by students in the sports entertainment/marketing class and business clubs; and Christmas Play Day, where Carthage High School students enrolled in a pre-teaching class created curriculum-based games and activities for area children.
The goal of all of these programs is the same: to give students a chance to apply what they’re learning in the classroom toward real-world scenarios. This gives students the benefit of gaining some real-life experiences — and, possibly, making some real-life mistakes, which can be just as valuable — before they even graduate from high school.
For example, JHS senior Ty Beebe, who participated in planning the events of the basketball game, said he got the chance to see, from the planning perspective, some of the things that happen to make sporting events even more entertaining.
“It allows us to kind of get a perspective and understanding of everything that’s put into that,” he said.
There are secondary benefits here too. Students in these programs are picking up some of the soft skills that are valued by employers but can be harder to teach in the classroom setting, such as how to carry on a conversation with a client or customer, how to work successfully on a team and how to follow instructions.
In addition, students get a low-risk opportunity — before heading into the workforce or going to college and selecting a major — to find out if they like the field they’re exploring, or if it’s just not for them.
Another example: Irael Marcos, a recent graduate of McDonald County High School who worked at the chamber coffee shop. He started out wanting a career in business, possibly in accounting, but when he started working on the advertising side, he discovered graphic design and never looked back. He now studies graphic design at Northwest Arkansas Community College, with plans to eventually enter the field of graphic design.
“It changed my thinking about my future completely,” he said of his involvement with the coffee shop.
Programs such as these are a great addition to the high school curriculum and an important way to prepare students for life after secondary education. Local school districts are smart to develop and maintain them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.