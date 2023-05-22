Well done, Joplin!
Recent events allowed you to show your character and you didn’t disappoint.
Last week, during Third Thursday in downtown Joplin, a 28-year-old man allegedly tried to abduct a 4-year-old girl from outside a bounce house near Third and Main streets.
As the suspect grabbed the girl and was carrying her away, the mother’s yells caught the attention of others in the crowd, who surrounded the suspect and held him for police. The child escaped physical harm and was returned to her mother.
Then, on Saturday, more than 1,500 runners turned out for the annual Joplin Memorial Run, which includes a kids run, a 5K and 10K, and a half-marathon.
The run in honor of the victims of the 2011 tornado has become one of the community’s signature events as well as a major fundraiser.
Proceeds from past runs have benefited tornado relief and recovery efforts as well as other community programs. Over the past decade, run organizers have donated more than $300,000 to rebuild projects, trail improvements, bicycles for schoolchildren and scholarships for YMCA programs.
The run is a project of Active Lifestyle Events and was produced by Rufus Racing, both of which deserve applause for the way things ... well, ran ... on Saturday.
On Saturday, volunteers with the Joplin Trails Coalition also continued improvements along the Frisco Greenway, building a bridge from the parking lot across a ditch to the trail.
This follows an annual Red Day initiative that brought out 50 volunteers with Keller Williams Realty Elevate, who weren’t deterred by rain and helped with the construction of the handicapped-accessible bridge, relocated an informational kiosk, expanded a parking lot and put down railroad ties and gravel, constructed a guardrail along part of the trail in Webb City, and cleared and trimmed low-handing limbs along the trail.
“We close our entire office down for one day just to get these done,” Audrey Sneed, a real estate agent with the agency, told the Globe. “We will go out and get donations beforehand, so that we can stop working and get out for that day.”
By the way, if you haven’t been on the trail lately, you’re missing something. We know Japanese honeysuckle is an invasive, but when it’s in bloom, this may be the best-smelling trail in the country.
