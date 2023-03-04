Looking back on the last week, as we do each Sunday morning in this spot, there was a lot of good news to recall.
Including this: The Joplin Interfaith Coalition held a bake sale Saturday at the Islamic Society of Joplin to support RAISE’s Driven to Drive initiative to buy a driving simulator for refugees.
“It seemed like a good, reasonable idea that if we all joined forces we could help those people to settle and become independent in a shorter time,” Sahar Elsayed, vice president of the Islamic Society of Joplin, told us. “We liked the idea of helping them learn to drive with a faster method.”
The Joplin Interfaith Coalition started in 2012, and has since held panel discussions. In 2017, the Islamic Society of Joplin and the United Hebrew Congregation decided to combine their annual bake sales, and since then, they have raised proceeds for causes including hurricane relief, Joplin Bright Futures, Lafayette House and Crosslines Ministries.
RAISE — Refugee and Immigrant Services and Education — helps provide reception and placement services for refugees settling in the area. It provides things like case management, English classes and support for employment.
The group is helping 100 clients from Afghanistan. In 2023, RAISE expects to receive up to 70 new clients from various countries. All of its refugees arrive from war-torn countries, often fleeing a humanitarian crisis.
The goal of the Driven to Drive fundraiser is the $14,500 estimated cost of the simulator and software available in 46 languages.
We applaud both Raise and the Joplin Interfaith Coalition for their work on behalf of refugees.
Dress to Impress
We also appreciate the good work of those who support Dress to Impress at Missouri Southern State University.
The ninth annual Dress to Impress event will offer professional clothing, accessories and shoes to students and alumni as they are getting ready for job interviews and careers. More than 2,600 MSSU students and alumni have benefited from this event in the past. Hundreds more will this year.
Dress to Impress will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in the Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
For information, visit https://www.mssu.edu/student-affairs/career-services/dress-to-impress.php.
Thanks to all those who donated, and to the volunteers.
Wrestlers
And while we’re on the subject of recognizing the good things going on around us, how about all those area wrestlers who placed at state recently?
There’s not space to list them all here (we did that earlier, available at joplinglobe.com) but special recognition goes out to:
Seneca senior Brady Roark, who capped off a perfect 56-0 season with his third state championship. The South Dakota State-bound wrestler also earned state titles in 2021 at 106-lbs., with a 43-1 mark, and last year at 120-lbs., when he also finished undefeated with a 48-0 season. Roark’s last loss came Dec. 29, 2020, and he won his last 132 matches.
Seneca junior Isabella Renfro, who remained perfect at 47-0 and likewise claimed gold at state.
And Carl Junction’s wrestling team, which claimed its first district title in 25 years.
Anyone who has ever wrestled competitively knows how tough a sport it is, and how difficult these accomplishments are. Congratulations to them and to all those who represented the region in district and state tournaments.
Commented
