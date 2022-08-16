A family with two school-age children will spend more than $1,300 on school supplies this year; a family with three kids nearly $2,000.
Those are the findings of Deloitte’s 15th annual back-to-school survey, done earlier this summer.
Meanwhile, another back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend just came and went earlier this month.
It’s a shame that most area communities and counties did not participate.
During the three-day event, the state does not charge its sales tax of 4.225% on school-related items, including:
• Clothing (that does not have a taxable value of more than $100, or material used to make school uniforms.
• School supplies (not exceeding $50 per purchase) including textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, calculators and computer software that does not have a taxable value of more than $350.
• Personal computers that do not cost more than $1,500 and related devices such as microphone, modem, mouse, printer, scanner and more.
Neither Jasper nor Newton county waived their portion of the overall sales tax again this year. We encourage them to reconsider.
Among cities, Webb City participated, and we applaud them for it, but other area cities, including Joplin, Carthage, Neosho and Carl Junction opted not to participate.
We don’t think it is too much asking cities and counties to forgo the tax on three of 365 days — less than 1/100th — on selected items, especially when costs are rising. The Deloitte survey found back-to-school prices had risen 8% from 2021, and 27% from 2019. Clothing costs 18% more this year; traditional school supplies cost 7% more.
This is not going to make or break a community that requires the taxes be paid the other 362 days of the year, yet that family with three kids spending around $2,000 would save hundreds of dollars if everyone participated, and that money would have been spent elsewhere most likely.
We have always favored Southwest Missouri cities and counties joining in.
If these same cities and counties can afford the tax abatements and other incentives they routinely offer, we think they can afford the short sales tax holiday. Besides, wouldn’t the argument be the same? If cities are losing jobs because they don’t offer a break from taxes to businesses, aren’t cities such as Joplin losing business to cities such as Webb City that are offering parents a break?
This opportunity has come and gone, but by planning and budgeting for it now, we don’t have to miss it next time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.