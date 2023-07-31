Joplin’s decision to use a $400,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to help develop a regional transit authority seems like a smart move.
Tony Robyn, assistant city manager, said the money is not intended to cover the cost of operations for MAPS or the idled Sunshine Lamp Trolley: “It’s for the reenvisioning of your transit program and to make sure you are being inclusive of all your citizenry and different stakeholder groups.”
Creating a larger vision for a public transportation program for the region might just be a path to long-term sustainability.
“We know our ridership very well. We know the various groups that rely on the transit program. We know they are regional. It’s not just Joplin,” Robyn told us. “They use it for a wide variety of purposes from work to medical doctor appointment needs, to the grocery store, employment, etc. We have a good snapshot of what our program is and what its strengths and weaknesses are, and we need to reenvision it as a more regional approach that brings other partners, stakeholders and communities to the table to be part of that process and part of the solution of sustainability so it’s not all carried by the city of Joplin.”
There was a day when streetcars crisscrossed the region, tying Joplin to many nearby communities. You can still see the remnants of those old routes. The Southwest Missouri Railroad, the Joplin & Pittsburg Railway and the Oklahoma-Kansas Railway Co. shuttled miners and others around the region, and brought shoppers to Joplin.
They were equipped with bathrooms and heating, and it was sometimes said that outlying communities emptied out during the day as residents traveled to Joplin.
The other good news, and perhaps more immediate: Joplin’s Sunshine Lamp Trolley system, which was was suspended last fall because the city did not have enough commercially licensed drivers, soon could be back on track.
Robyn said work by the city manager and the City Council to improve pay has had “an impact on hiring and closing the gap on open positions” for drivers.
“We’re not quite there, but we have people who are being trained,” Robyn said.
The city has five people in training now but needs seven to nine to by fully staffed and cover for days off, vacations and other scheduling purposes.
We welcome the emphasis on exploring a regional transit authority and join the community in hoping the trolleys are back in action soon.
