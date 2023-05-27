Alfred Akers has a question. For you. For me. For all of us.
Have you earned this?
Have you led a life worthy of the sacrifices made for us?
This is the right weekend to ask that question.
Someone at the Globe had the foresight to preserve every story of the men from Joplin who died in World War II. They clipped out the articles, pasted them on graphing paper and stored them in a folder that we still keep.
The clippings are yellowed and brittle 80 years later, and have to be handled with care, but each is a powerful story of sacrifice and true patriotism that we urge our community to remember today, of ordinary men and women who responded to extraordinary events.
• Elton Wright worked for the DuPont Powder Co. in Joplin. He was killed in action in Germany in 1945. He was the third war casualty and second fatality that family suffered.
• U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Walter Roberts became the first Joplin man to die in World War II. He was on board the USS Arizona the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. His is among the more than 900 bodies that remain entombed on the ship.
• Staff Sgt. Fred Johnson was killed in France in September 1944. He had worked in the mines before the war. His brother, Virgil Johnson, had been killed in France a month earlier.
• R.J. Frankenstein went from playing center on the Joplin High School football team in 1941 and serving as mayor for the annual senior class “City Day” to joining the U.S. Army paratroopers in 1942. He was killed in action in Belgium in 1945.
• James Lockhart was a Joplin firefighter who was killed in action while serving on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific.
Then there is our favorite: Alfred Akers.
Orphaned at age 8, with no next of kin, he spent most of his life fending for himself. When war broke out, he was working at the Milford Miller Produce Co., living in a room nearby.
No one thought Akers would make a good soldier. He had long ago dropped out of school. The dispatches reported later that Akers even had trouble staying in step after he enlisted. “Wilder than a new beer,” his fellow soldiers said of him.
But in combat, the self-reliant Akers proved a born leader, rising to sergeant in the U.S. Army. Twice wounded, he received the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Silver Star and numerous other honors.
One of his platoon said of Akers: “If it was dangerous, he’d do it himself.”
Akers was killed in Italy in 1945.
He was 28 years old when he died, but that was not to be his last selfless act. Throughout the war, Akers had been buying war bonds, and he instructed the men in his unit to make sure, “in case anything happened to me,” that the money went to orphans. They did as he asked.
He is buried in an American Cemetery in Italy.
In the movie, “Saving Private Ryan,” James Francis Ryan, standing before the grave of Capt. John Miller, says: “I hope that at least in your eyes I’ve earned what all of you have done for me.”
The question wasn’t meant for him.
It was meant for you. For me. For all of us.
This is the right weekend to ask it.
