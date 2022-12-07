There are a handful of days each year Globe readers insist we remember and recognize.
Dec. 7 is such a day.
So each year, for decades, we dutifully set out, interviewing veterans and eyewitnesses, who once seemed plentiful — men who survived the sinking of the USS Arizona, the capsizing of the USS Oklahoma that trapped hundreds of men inside and others — about that day.
We watched as these heroic men, victims of an unprovoked and surprise attack on the “date which will live in infamy” passed on, taking with them their stories and severing living contact with one of the most consequential days in world history.
As we got to know them, we learned that in many ways they were just ordinary men — some of them boys at the time — who responded to the extraordinary threat posed by the attack, and we drew courage and inspiration from their example. We also mourned their loss.
Today, there are few left who survived that attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago.
Yet, we would be remiss and we would dishonor their memories and their sacrifices if we didn’t call upon our community to take some time and to remember these men in our thoughts and prayers, as well as the others who responded to the attack that dragged the United States into World War II.
We also take inspiration from one other thing forever linked to Pearl Harbor — the example America set with many of the other battleships that were struck that day.
The USS Maryland, became the first of the ships damaged by bombs on Dec. 7, 1941, to return to duty, the following summer.
Other battleships that were strafed, bombed and even sunk 81 years ago — including the California, the Pennsylvania and others — were soon returned to active duty and participated in many of the great naval battles and campaigns of the War in the Pacific.
Our favorites: The USS Nevada got underway that morning but had to be run aground to avoid blocking the channel. She became, more than three years later, the flagship for the D-Day armada on June 6, 1944 — another of those days readers insist we never forget and never let pass unrecognized.
And then there’s the story of the USS West Virginia. Sunk by torpedoes and bombs, she was later refloated and joined the critical naval battles in the final year of the war.
She was present at Tokyo Bay in September for the formal surrender of Japan, the only battleship present for both events.
We urge Americans to remember and honor the sacrifices; to always be ready to respond to their country’s emergencies; and to take example from the men, ships and events on Dec. 7, 1941.
Eight-one years later, it is more important than ever that we remember Pearl Harbor.
