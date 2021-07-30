Area schools are preparing their back-to-school plans, and to say it’s a difficult task would be an understatement.
With the fast-spreading delta variant contributing to spikes in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and low vaccination rates in Southwest Missouri, superintendents are debating how best to move forward with the start of classes.Here are a few things we’d like to see administrators, teachers, students and parents prioritize as our community heads back to school:
• Masks. Messaging on the wearing of masks and face coverings has been confusing lately, as recommendations are changing. But that’s OK: Knowledge of how to stay safe amid the pandemic does adapt and update as health and medical experts learn more about the virus and its variants.
As of Friday, that guidance was overwhelmingly in favor of continued mask-wearing, especially by those in public schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics, as part of its back-to-school guidance, recently recommended that everyone older than 2, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just updated its own guidance to recommend the same thing.
Most school districts last year required masks in some form or fashion but seem this year to be only encouraging them. They should rethink this. Masks are proven to work, and as teachers and students return to their classrooms, cafeterias and hallways, often in proximity to one another, masks should be required this fall.
• Flexibility. Last year, most school districts developed a way to immediately pivot a classroom or school to remote learning if COVID-19 demanded it. It’s hoped that won’t be necessary this year, but everyone should be prepared for that possibility and should be flexible enough to shift if needed.
• Trust. As noted above, our understanding of the coronavirus is continually being revised as researchers and scientists learn more about it, leading to guidance that changes fast. The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally also fluctuates by the day.
All of this taken together means that schools may find themselves needing to pivot or shift strategies without much warning. Yes, parent and public input is great, but sometimes urgency requires that to be bypassed in order to protect health and safety. If that happens, the community should trust that these decisions are being made by school officials with their employees’ and students’ best interests in mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.