What never ceases to amaze us is not the way the enemy hit us on Sept. 11, 2001, but the way many Americans responded.
Like Father Mychal Judge, a Franciscan friar who was a chaplain for the New York City Fire Department. Judge ran to the World Trade Center, praying with and for victims, before entering the lobby of the North Tower, offering aid and comfort to the victims of the attack. When the South Tower collapsed, debris exploded into the North Tower, killing Judge. He was recognized as the first official victim of the attack since his was the first body recovered from the site and taken to the medical examiner’s office.
Another was Peter James Ganci Jr., whose title was chief of department, and who survived the collapse of the South Tower, and continued to direct rescue efforts, saying, “I’m not leaving my men.” He was killed when the North Tower collapsed.
In all, 343 firefighters died in that attack.
Police Officer Moira Ann Reddy-Smith was killed trying to rescue victims. She received the New York City Police Department’s Medal of Honor.
In all, 60 police officers, either with the Port Authority or with city police departments that responded were killed.
Another who died that day was Mohammad Salman Hamdani, a New York City Police Department cadet and EMT. Initially, he was investigated as a suspect because he was Muslim, and anonymous “wanted” photos with his picture were circulated. His remains, along with his medical bag, were found in the wreckage of the North Tower. He was specifically mentioned in the Patriot Act as an example of Muslim Americans who acted heroically that day.
Nearly a dozen other first responders died that day.
How about the passengers and crew member of Flight 93, which was destined for perhaps the U.S. Capitol or the White House, but which passengers and crew fought to stop? What about the passengers and crews in the other planes? And the heroes at the Pentagon, who went in to the inferno again and again to rescue victims?
How about all the rescue workers who showed up at the scene, and are suffering cancer and other health problems because of carcinogens and other threats to their health. Many have died, including James Zadroga, a police officer who was killed by respiratory problems. According to reports he spent 450 hours at the attack site helping with the recovery.
The list doesn’t end there, but continues with the millions of American deployed after the attack in the war on terrorism, the thousands killed and the tens of thousands wounded.
Eighty years ago this December, a different attack tested the mettle and character of the men and women who became known as the “greatest generation.”
9/11 revealed our weaknesses, but also our strengths, and it was reassuring to know that same spirit is still alive in the American people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.