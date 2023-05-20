It will be an emotional weekend for so many in the Joplin area as we prepare to mark the 12th anniversary of the May 22, 2011, tornado on Monday.

For many residents, this weekend is a time of grief and sorrow, of anxiety and nerves.

May you be comforted by your memories and by those who are still with us, and may Monday, May 22, pass with quiet peace.

To the 161: We remember you.

José O. Alvarez

Maria L. Alvarez-Torres

Barbara Ann Anderson

Sarah Lee Anderson

William Austin Anderson

Grace Aquino

Dale Arsenault

Cyrus Edward Ash Jr.

Bruce M. Baillie

Robert W. Baker

Robert E. Bateson Jr.

Dorthey C. Bell

Barbara Boyd

Lathe Edward Bradfield

Burnice M. Bresee

Ramona M. Bridgeford

Leo E. Brown

Hugh Odell Buttram

Tami L. Campbell

Arriyinnah Carmona

Moises Carmona

Shante Marie Caton

Trentan Maurice Steven Caton

Raymond LeRoy Chew Sr.

Clyde Coleman

Carolane Jean Collins

Lois Ada Comfort

Keenan Krise Conger

James V. Cookerly

Edmon A. Cooper

Vicki L. Cooper

Alice L. Hudson Cope

Teddy Ray Copher

Malisa Ann Crossley

Adam D. Darnaby

Patricia Dawson

Michael Wayne Dennis

Nancy Elizabeth Douthitt

Ellen Jeanette Doyle

Faith Constance Dunn

Amonda Sue (Brashear) Eastwood

Richard Allen Elmore

Randy Edward England

Mark L. Farmer

Ida M. Finley

Betty Jo Burrington Fisher

Robert S. Fitzgerald

Rick E. Fox

Marsha Ann Frost

Sebastian Charles Frost

Charles Kenneth Gaudsmith

Billie Jo Gideon

Robert M. Griffin

Paul E. “Gene” Haddock Sr.

Johnna Hale

Leola L. (McCune) Hardin

Caley Lantz Hare

Dorothy Viola Hartman

Dee Ann Hayward

Judy R. Head

Glenn Wayne Holland

Lorie Marie Holland

Ronnie D. Holloway

Charlotte Hopwood

Harli Jayce Howard

Hayze Cole Howard

Russell T. “Rusty” Howard

Iona Lee Hull

Wendy Ann Istas

Jane E. Jaynes

Melissa Renee Johnson

Dorothy M. Johnston

Cheryl L. Jones

Kathy Keling

James “David” Kendrick

Abraham H. Khoury

Stanley Dale Kirk

Geneva Eutsler Koler

Tedra Jewell Kuhn

Donald Wayne Lansaw Jr.

Bruce Allen Lievens

Billie Sue Huff Little

Skyuler Ignatius Logsdon

Christopher Don Lucas

Patricia Ann Mann

Rachel Kristine Markham

Nancy Ann Martin

Janice Kay McKee

Jesse Len McKee

James Edward McKeel

Mary Lois Lovell McKeel

LaDonna S. McPurdy

Randall Elvin Mell

Angelina Ann Menapace

Ronald D. Meyer

Lorna “Kay” Miller

Ray Donald “Tripp” Miller III

Suzanne M. Mock

Doris Marie Menhusen Montgomery

Edith “Edie” L. Moore

Estrellita M. Moore

Sally Ann Moulton

Georgia “Nadine” Mulkey

Edmund Vincent Mullaney

Sharyl Anyssa Nelsen

William Richard Norton

Dennis M. Osborn

Charles E. Oster

Shirley Ann Parker

Nichole Sherie Pearish

Mary Joyce Perry

James Benjamin John Peterson

Anna Pettek

John Henry “Jay” Petty Jr.

Hallie “Marie” Cook Piquard

Natalia Puebla

Shelly Marie Ramsey

Lorretta Lea Randall

Troy Raney

Cheryl E. Rantz

Darlene Kay (Hall) Ray

Virgil “Tom” Reid

Johnnie Ray Richey

Vicki Patrice Robertson

Cayla Ann Selsor Robinson

Keith Derek Robinson

Margaret Ellen Row

Virginia Mae Salmon

Grace Marie Sanders

Thomas Sarino

Tonja Lee “Toni” Sawyer

Frances Ann Scates

Gladys J. Seay

Daniel Wayne Shirley

Gene Smith

Judy Lee Smith

Nickolaus Smith

Shyrell Lee Smith

Lois L. Sparks

Steven J. Haack Stephens

Betty J. Stogsdill

Ralph Gilbert Stover

J.T. Strickland

Gregan D. Sweet

Jefferson Patrick Gerald Taylor

Kayleigh Savannah Teal

Heather Leigh Terry

John L. Thomas Jr.

Sandra Thomas

Zachary Delbert Treadwell

Margaret Ann Tutt

Michael Eugene Tyndall

Darian “Dee” Vanderhoofven

Joshua Dean Vanderhoofven

Miguel Vasquez-Castillo

M. “Dean” Wells

Tiera Nicole Whitley

Douglas Williams

Regina Mae Bloxham Williams

Zachary Allen Williams

Charles William Writer

