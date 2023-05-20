It will be an emotional weekend for so many in the Joplin area as we prepare to mark the 12th anniversary of the May 22, 2011, tornado on Monday.
For many residents, this weekend is a time of grief and sorrow, of anxiety and nerves.
May you be comforted by your memories and by those who are still with us, and may Monday, May 22, pass with quiet peace.
To the 161: We remember you.
José O. Alvarez
Maria L. Alvarez-Torres
Barbara Ann Anderson
Sarah Lee Anderson
William Austin Anderson
Grace Aquino
Dale Arsenault
Cyrus Edward Ash Jr.
Bruce M. Baillie
Robert W. Baker
Robert E. Bateson Jr.
Dorthey C. Bell
Barbara Boyd
Lathe Edward Bradfield
Burnice M. Bresee
Ramona M. Bridgeford
Leo E. Brown
Hugh Odell Buttram
Tami L. Campbell
Arriyinnah Carmona
Moises Carmona
Shante Marie Caton
Trentan Maurice Steven Caton
Raymond LeRoy Chew Sr.
Clyde Coleman
Carolane Jean Collins
Lois Ada Comfort
Keenan Krise Conger
James V. Cookerly
Edmon A. Cooper
Vicki L. Cooper
Alice L. Hudson Cope
Teddy Ray Copher
Malisa Ann Crossley
Adam D. Darnaby
Patricia Dawson
Michael Wayne Dennis
Nancy Elizabeth Douthitt
Ellen Jeanette Doyle
Faith Constance Dunn
Amonda Sue (Brashear) Eastwood
Richard Allen Elmore
Randy Edward England
Mark L. Farmer
Ida M. Finley
Betty Jo Burrington Fisher
Robert S. Fitzgerald
Rick E. Fox
Marsha Ann Frost
Sebastian Charles Frost
Charles Kenneth Gaudsmith
Billie Jo Gideon
Robert M. Griffin
Paul E. “Gene” Haddock Sr.
Johnna Hale
Leola L. (McCune) Hardin
Caley Lantz Hare
Dorothy Viola Hartman
Dee Ann Hayward
Judy R. Head
Glenn Wayne Holland
Lorie Marie Holland
Ronnie D. Holloway
Charlotte Hopwood
Harli Jayce Howard
Hayze Cole Howard
Russell T. “Rusty” Howard
Iona Lee Hull
Wendy Ann Istas
Jane E. Jaynes
Melissa Renee Johnson
Dorothy M. Johnston
Cheryl L. Jones
Kathy Keling
James “David” Kendrick
Abraham H. Khoury
Stanley Dale Kirk
Geneva Eutsler Koler
Tedra Jewell Kuhn
Donald Wayne Lansaw Jr.
Bruce Allen Lievens
Billie Sue Huff Little
Skyuler Ignatius Logsdon
Christopher Don Lucas
Patricia Ann Mann
Rachel Kristine Markham
Nancy Ann Martin
Janice Kay McKee
Jesse Len McKee
James Edward McKeel
Mary Lois Lovell McKeel
LaDonna S. McPurdy
Randall Elvin Mell
Angelina Ann Menapace
Ronald D. Meyer
Lorna “Kay” Miller
Ray Donald “Tripp” Miller III
Suzanne M. Mock
Doris Marie Menhusen Montgomery
Edith “Edie” L. Moore
Estrellita M. Moore
Sally Ann Moulton
Georgia “Nadine” Mulkey
Edmund Vincent Mullaney
Sharyl Anyssa Nelsen
William Richard Norton
Dennis M. Osborn
Charles E. Oster
Shirley Ann Parker
Nichole Sherie Pearish
Mary Joyce Perry
James Benjamin John Peterson
Anna Pettek
John Henry “Jay” Petty Jr.
Hallie “Marie” Cook Piquard
Natalia Puebla
Shelly Marie Ramsey
Lorretta Lea Randall
Troy Raney
Cheryl E. Rantz
Darlene Kay (Hall) Ray
Virgil “Tom” Reid
Johnnie Ray Richey
Vicki Patrice Robertson
Cayla Ann Selsor Robinson
Keith Derek Robinson
Margaret Ellen Row
Virginia Mae Salmon
Grace Marie Sanders
Thomas Sarino
Tonja Lee “Toni” Sawyer
Frances Ann Scates
Gladys J. Seay
Daniel Wayne Shirley
Gene Smith
Judy Lee Smith
Nickolaus Smith
Shyrell Lee Smith
Lois L. Sparks
Steven J. Haack Stephens
Betty J. Stogsdill
Ralph Gilbert Stover
J.T. Strickland
Gregan D. Sweet
Jefferson Patrick Gerald Taylor
Kayleigh Savannah Teal
Heather Leigh Terry
John L. Thomas Jr.
Sandra Thomas
Zachary Delbert Treadwell
Margaret Ann Tutt
Michael Eugene Tyndall
Darian “Dee” Vanderhoofven
Joshua Dean Vanderhoofven
Miguel Vasquez-Castillo
M. “Dean” Wells
Tiera Nicole Whitley
Douglas Williams
Regina Mae Bloxham Williams
Zachary Allen Williams
Charles William Writer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.