Last week’s recommendation to rename military bases in the South that honored Confederate officers strikes us as an appropriate and reasonable change.
That’s how we have done things with bases in Missouri.
Whiteman Air Force Base is named for 2nd Lt. George A. Whiteman, Sedalia, Missouri, one of the first American airmen killed in combat during World War II.
Fort Leonard Wood is named for the man who commanded the Rough Riders during the Spanish-American war, a physician who also was awarded the U.S. Medal of Honor.
Right now, nine U.S. bases are named for Confederate officers, creating problems at many levels.
The recommendations include:
Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty.
Fort Gordon in Georgia would be Fort Eisenhower, after President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a former general.
Fort Polk, in Louisiana, would be renamed Fort Johnson, after Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black Medal of Honor recipient who served in the Army in World War I.
Fort Pickett in Virginia would be named after Tech Sgt. Van Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II.
Fort Rucker in Alabama would be named Fort Novosel, after Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, who flew bombers in World War II, fought in Korea, and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in Vietnam, having rescued thousands of men with his daring helicopter flights.
Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia would be renamed Fort Walker, after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor. She is the only woman to received that honor. She also was a prison of war, having crossed enemy lines to treat wounded.
Fort Hood, Texas, would be renamed Fort Cavazos, in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, who served in the Korean War, received the Distinguished Service Cross — the second highest military award — and became the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.
Fort Benning, Georgia, would be named after a married couple: Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, who served in Vietnam and received the Distinguished Service Cross, and his wife, Julia Moore, who accompanied taxi drivers responsible for delivering telegrams to families with news of death or injury. She also attended the funerals of the men in her husband’s command who had been killed. Her complaints to the Pentagon led to the creation of casualty notification teams (as well as survivor support networks) that still carry out this difficult task today.
Fort Lee, Virginia, would be named Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, known as a logistics leader, and Lt. Col. Charity Adams. who led the first female Black unit of the Army deployed in World War II.
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md., who learned to fly helicopters at Fort Rucker and also spent time at Fort Bragg and Fort Benning, told the Associated Press that the new names are a significant step forward.
“All these bases honored men who wouldn’t want me or other Black Americans serving in uniform, let alone in Congress,” he said. “We cannot ask today’s servicemen and women to defend our country, while housing and training them and their families on installations celebrating those who betrayed our country in order to enslave others and preserve white supremacy.”
These recommendations now go to Congress. We urge them to support renaming these nine bases.
It is the right thing to do and too long overdue.
