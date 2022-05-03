The decision to zero out funding for the Rock Island trail is a poor business decision for Missouri.
Last December, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources with the blessing of Gov. Mike Parson accepted ownership of the 144 mile rail corridor, with the vision of turning it into a trail that would stretch across central Missouri.
The governor put $69.2 million in his budget to begin work on the trail, and the House approved it. But on Monday, the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee cut the money.
To our way of thinking, the longer the state waits to develop the trail, the more money it loses.
These kinds of trails are revenue engines and job creators for communities along them and for the state, and we think lawmakers needed to focus on the long-term return on investment.
The Katy, over a 14-year period, averaged about $900,000 a year in costs, from small maintenance to capital improvements including replacing bridges and surfacing, as well as tree trimming and salaries and benefits for staff. It also, according to the state’s own studies, draws 400,000 visitors annually who make a total economic impact of $18.5 million. That’s a 20-to-1 return.
The Katy supports nearly 400 jobs, from wineries, restaurants and shops to bed and breakfast inns, motels and campgrounds.
Missouri, because of federal covid relief funds, has the money for the Rock Island.
Appropriations Vice Chairman Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, said after the vote, according to the Missouri Independent, “I am opposed because of the hundreds of millions of dollars that we have in deferred maintenance around the state on all the other state parks. I would like to see us invest in the structures and infrastructures we have in those facilities around the state before we go out and build a $100-plus million trail.”
Bills approved Monday include more than $110 million for state parks needs, including $57.6 million for general maintenance and repair projects and $40.9 million for water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades.
We are grateful for that. And it is needed. But what is the Senate doing if not deferring spending on the Rock Island when it has accepted ownership and when it has the money?
Keith Laughlin, president of the Rails-to-Trail Conservancy, told this paper not that long ago that adding the Rock Island would create a “bucket list” destination for Missouri that would draw people from across the country as well as overseas.
“There is a tremendous opportunity to build a whole economic development strategy around that, particularly for central Missouri,” Laughlin said.
We urge lawmakers to restore funding for the Rock Island.
