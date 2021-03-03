Tuesday's announcement that Joplin will resume status as a dual-hub airport this summer is a welcome arrival.
While we don't want to lose the Dallas connection, the news that United Express will offer daily flights to Chicago (O'Hare) and Denver International Airport beginning June 1 means access to both East and West Coast destinations. And, according to the bid, flights to a Houston hub could be offered in the future.
Before COVID-19 hit, the Joplin airport was going gangbusters, having just added two American flights per day to Chicago in June 2019, along with those Dallas flights. Airport Manager Steve Stockam had worked for years with American to get those Chicago flights.
A couple of months later, Stockam told the Joplin City Council during a meeting: "We're entering territory that we've not been in for a number of years. I can tell you that based on the numbers we're seeing that we did over 9,000 passengers through the facility in June (2019). We've not seen those kinds of numbers in a month since the early 1990s,"
So we know area residents will support this service, and we also know that they want Chicago flights.
Stockam said data provided by the airport's consultant, Volaire Aviation Consulting, done as part of the Essential Air Service bidding process, showed that having the Chicago service and the dual-hub airports, increased Midwest use of the service by more the 400%. International passengers increased by 40%, according to the study.
But then COVID-19 hit, and air travel collapsed. On April 30, 2019, for example, there were 2.2 million people flying per day; by the end of the following March, it was less than 200,000 people flying per day nationwide. In April of 2020, Joplin's Chicago flights were suspended, and the Dallas connection was later cut to once per day.
We are hopeful that we will emerge from the pandemic this spring, with President Joe Biden now saying that every American who wants a shot will have one by sometime in May.
Stockam said he is pleased with the dual-hub status announcement, and Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, called it a "net win."
We think so, too, and we encourage local residents to use the airport just as soon as they feel safe traveling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.