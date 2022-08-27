We save our Sunday editorial each week for an attaboy, a chance to look back on the good things of the past week.
But today, we look forward to one of the good things coming.
On Monday, NASA will launch — if all goes well — Artemis I from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
This is a monthlong journey of the uncrewed Orion capsule around the moon, and, we hope, the first step in sending astronauts back to the moon, circling it in 2024 and then landing on the lunar surface perhaps as early as 2025.
This is a shakedown test not only of the space capsule, but also of the SLS rocket, the most powerful rocket that has ever been built.
There have been with Artemis, as there always has been with our space program, delays and cost overruns and the possibility that the launch will be postponed on Monday, and, of course, we know there are critics opposed to all the money required.
Still, whose blood isn’t stirred by the launch of the rockets and the thought of astronauts returning to the moon more than 50 years after the last Apollo mission?
We have always supported space exploration, including human crews.
Since the demise of the moon missions in the early 1970s, we have wondered: Why aren’t we still out there, pushing the boundaries? Why isn’t the United States the one still leading the charge?
Maybe that’s not entirely fair, as a Joplin company has demonstrated again that the U.S. is still exploring space.
Right now, on its way home after making contact with the asteroid Bennu, is a spacecraft, OSIRIS-REx, nearing the end of a seven-year mission. It will return rocks and dust from the asteroid in 2023 that could help unlock answers about the origin of the universe.
The launch rocket had EaglePicher batteries, as does the spacecraft. As the main craft nears Earth next year, the return capsule, which will enter Earth orbit at a speed of 27,000 mph, will be released. It, too, will be powered by more EaglePicher batteries.
Right now, the surface rover Perseverance is exploring Mars, collecting rock samples with the goal of bringing them back to Earth.
There were 14 EaglePicher silver-zinc batteries on that Atlas V launch rocket. Two of the company’s thermal batteries powered the spacecraft during entry, descent and landing stages, including igniting the pyrotechnics that opened parachutes. The rover’s main power system consists of two EaglePicher batteries that will function independently from each other, in case of failure.
EaglePicher, which has been powering space flights since the earliest days, beginning with the launch of the Explorer I, the first U.S. satellite, is once again part of the team helping take us back to the moon,
We have always said that NASA has a great partner in the Joplin company.
Here’s hoping all goes well Monday!
