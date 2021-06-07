We rarely want to see any public park or conservation area closed, but in the case of the Lime Kiln Access, the city of Neosho is making the right decision.
The 11 acres, which are owned by the city and leased to the Missouri Department of Conservation, include boat ramps and a dangerous low-head dam that backs up Shoal Creek, where there is an intake pipe that provides the city much of its drinking water.
Neosho officials announced last week that the park will be closed until further notice and trespassers will be subject to prosecution.
The good news is that the Neosho City Council recently gave initial approval to hiring an engineer for designing the solution to the dam, using money from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant, but no timetable for construction has been developed yet.
The project calls for creating a rock ramp on the downstream side of the dam. The ramp would fill in the drop that causes the vortex and create a rocky rapids area that extends about 220 feet.
This would have other benefits as well, allowing fish, mussels and other aquatic wildlife to migrate up and downstream.
Dams like these are called "drowning machines" by paddlers, and Lime Kiln has lived up to that reputation. Other steps have been tried, including warning signs, but that is not enough. A search through Globe archives turned up a number of fatalities at the Lime Kiln dam over the past 30 years and a number of others who had to be rescued, were injured or who barely escaped tragedy. According to our own records, there have been at least five deaths there since 2010. The most recent deaths occurred last month.
“It’s a perfect killing machine,” one paddler told us last year. It's even more so in high water.
Closing Lime Kiln is temporary. The end result will be a place that is safer for visitors and another step to improving Shoal Creek, which is important to all of Southwest Missouri.
