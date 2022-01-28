It’s no surprise to us that Roaring River topped the list of Missouri’s most visited parks and historic sites for the second time in 2021.
The park is a jewel, no doubt, with its natural wonders, but more than that, the staff at the park do an amazing job providing a positive visitor experience. We’re not alone in attesting to that, either, given than more than 1.9 million people came to Roaring River last year.
Missourians have always invested in their parks, too, endorsing four renewals of the one-tenth of 1% sales tax that helps support parks. In 2016, that renewal received 80% support for voters. Try getting 80% of Missourians to agree on anything in these fractious times. Yet, we did agree on this.
Park usage overall was up, from 21.1 million in 2020 to 22.5 million in 2022. Visitation, by the way, was 18.5 million in 2019 — an increase of 3 million in just two years.
Given that Missourians are continuing to support their parks, both with their votes and with their vacations, we urge state lawmakers to continue to support parks, too.
There are a handful of lawmakers each year who want to block some new state park initiative, politicizing the one thing on which Missourians continue to demonstrate a united front. The last time the sales tax was up for renewal, in 2016, it was overwhelmingly endorsed in every county. Try getting something else to do that.
Gov. Mike Parson in his state-of-the-state speech earlier this month proposed investing $69 million to begin construction of the Rock Island Trail, a 144-mile route that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which oversees state park, took ownership of in December.
We urge lawmakers to support this.
We also urge all Missourians to get out and enjoy their parks. The conservationist Aldo Leopold warned that the greatest threat to our natural heritage doesn’t come from politicians, but from those people who think they can live without the outdoors.
Our thanks to all those who make Roaring River a success, from the staff and rangers who work there, to the Missouri Department of Conservation crews who raise the trout and stock the river, to the volunteers who sponsor great events such as Kid’s Fishing Day.
Kansas City Chiefs
And on that list of things for which we’re grateful, let’s add the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the Cincinnati Bengals today in a last hurdle to the Super Bowl.
On behalf of area fans, some of whom have been with the Chiefs since they moved to Kansas City in 1963, we wish them well today “matriculating,” as Hank Stram once said, the ball downfield.
