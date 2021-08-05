There are plenty of places to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Area hospitals, pharmacies and health departments are among the sites offering nearly constant availability of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Now there’s another new opportunity: a vaccine clinic that will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Access Family Care, 530 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin.
But this one is unique. It has the support of city, school, college and university officials; health care workers; faith leaders; and others with a vested interest in public health. It marks, at least from our viewpoint, the first coordinated community effort to promote vaccinations against COVID-19 in the Joplin area.
Such a united front has a tremendous impact. It delivers the message that vaccinations aren’t just an individual choice — they are critical for community safety and good public health. It also adds to the voices who are calling for increased vaccination rates; until now, those voices may have been coming primarily from health care institutions, but now they’re coming from individuals as diverse as university athletic officials and prominent area religious leaders.
Many thanks to these community leaders for speaking up about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.
Now, it’s time for the rest of us to step up.
Vaccination rates are abysmally low in this part of the state, although they have been slowly rising over the past few weeks as the delta variant has become more widespread. An estimated 46.1% of Joplin residents, 23.3% of Jasper County residents outside of Joplin and 20.1% of Newton County residents outside of Joplin have completed vaccination, according to state health data.
We have a long way to go to reach the threshold of herd immunity, where the most vulnerable among us would be better protected.
If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, consider attending Thursday’s clinic. You can get your questions answered by local health and medical experts, and plenty of vaccine will be available.
Let’s all roll up our sleeves and do the right thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.