A life can be measured in a lot of ways, but in the end the measuring stick that means the most is service.
For all of his honors and accolades, some of which we’ll get to in a minute, Ron Richard’s was a life of service — service to people of Joplin, the region, and the state of Missouri.
Decades of service.
The announcement of his death Friday was heart-rending for many of us in Southwest Missouri who knew him as a man of honesty and integrity.
Nick Myers, chairman of the state Republican Party and a longtime leader of Newton County Republicans, noted Ron’s role in the party, but spoke for a lot of us when he added: “... but he transcends the party.”
Indeed.
That was obvious from the tributes that poured in from Democrats as well as his fellow Republicans.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson said: “Missouri has lost a strong leader and dedicated public servant with the passing of Ron Richard.”
Former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, said: “Honest and tough can still get you a long way in America. Ron Richard got to the pinnacle of power living that way. A leader for the ages.”
Richard’s greatest public achievement was political, a former Joplin mayor who became the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected both House speaker and Senate president pro tem.
But for Richard, politics was not a weapon but a way to help others, whether it was advocating for economic measures at the state level, or fighting for Missouri Southern State University.
“He is a tireless advocate for the university,” former MSSU president Alan Marble said of Richard when the university in 2016 awarded him its inaugural Richard M. Webster medallion.
Never one to give long speeches, Richard, in accepting the award, reminisced about his days on campus as a student and acknowledged that he was a member of the Young Democrats, insisting it was because of the potential for fun rather than political philosophy, calling Republicans “all horn-rimmed glasses and pocket protectors.”
We won’t see his like again in politics, but we consider ourselves fortunate that his life of public service happened in our time.
Rest in peace, Ron Richard.
