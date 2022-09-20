Sen. Roy Blunt deserved the honor he received Monday.
That’s when the National Institutes of Health dedicated its Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Building.
According to the NIH: “Blunt has led efforts to increase funding for NIH by around 50% over the past seven years. During this time, he focused much-needed attention and funding to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, more than quintupling the amount of funding available for research.”
Let us add our congratulations to Blunt, who has been at the forefront of investing in research for diseases.
In March, Blunt said he hoped America had learned a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic and that this nation would apply it to other diseases.
“The foundation for our rapid response to the pandemic started years prior, with a pattern of significant NIH funding increases that supported the development of a nationwide network of nearly 500,000 researchers. The COVID-19 response also benefited from the federal government becoming a more active partner in research and development. ...
“Now is the time to leverage the lessons we’ve learned and apply that knowledge to find new treatments and cures for the nation’s most costly and deadly diseases, like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and other infectious diseases, that impact millions of Americans.”
In May, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement also honored Blunt and several other lawmakers for “their significant policy contributions to the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”
Blunt was given the Alzheimer’s Association Lifetime Leadership Award.
“Over the past decade we’ve seen significant growth in Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health due to the leadership of Sen. Blunt,” Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Association chief public policy officer and AIM executive director, said in a statement. “Sen. Blunt has been a dedicated champion of people living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and the research community.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and 11 million more are providing unpaid care. Alzheimer’s will cost the nation $321 billion this year alone, and without advancements in research the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s will double by 2050 and the cost triple.
We thank Blunt for his leadership, and now that he is leaving office, would like to challenge others in Congress from Missouri to take up the charge for critical medical research funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.