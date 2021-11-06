With so much work going on in the downtown area, we’d like to take a minute to say thanks to all those who make it possible, to those who fight for historic properties and work to save their stories, those who see potential in the old buildings and are willing to invest in them, and those who do the architectural restoration, construction and preservation.
On Friday, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation approved two more Joplin properties for consideration on the National Register of Historic Places.
One is the former Downtown Family Y, a project of Blue Haven Homes, operated by Joplin brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Smith, and their father, Christopher Smith, of Colorado. They told us they plan to renovate the building for apartments while preserving many of the historical features of the building. The family has its hands full currently reviving the Olivia Apartments a few blocks away.
The other is the Cleveland Apartments, former luxury apartments at 801-807 W. First St. and 104 N. Jackson Ave. Brothers Shawn and Stephen Grindle, of Joplin, own the Cleveland properties now and have a $1.1 million project planned.
“What I would like people to know is there are two ways to view old buildings and old neighborhoods,” Stephen Grindle told us. “One is its a lost cause, and to 90% of the people I run into, they say, ‘It’s a lost cause, move on and build somewhere else.’ Another 10% of the people say, ‘This is an opportunity to improve and uplift our community.’”
Thanks to those who continue to believe in the future of these historic buildings, uplifting Joplin in the process.
Speaking of uplifting, we want to take a minute to put something on everyone’s radar: Thursday is Veterans Day and numerous activities are planned around the region through the week and next weekend, including a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, along Joplin’s Main Street, which will end at Memorial Hall. We encourage everyone to come out as a way to uplift our veterans.
And finally, how about a nod to area churches that prepare those annual holiday dinners for communities?
An extraordinary amount of work is involved behind the scenes. Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Webb City is holding its 72nd such dinner this weekend. It started Saturday and continues from noon to 5 p.m. today. Others, like Joplin’s First United Methodist Church, hold theirs on Thanksgiving Day, and some churches opt for Christmas Day, which means a lot of volunteers have to give up their own holidays and time with families. For all you do, our thanks. And keep your eye on the Globe for details about these upcoming community dinners.
