Ryan Walters’ obsessive pursuit of Summer Boismier can only be described as harassment.
Shades of Javert. And Ahab.
The latest ruling left no doubt the state did not prove its case against Boismier. Yet Walters vows to push on.
Boismier was the Norman, Oklahoma, teacher who covered her classroom bookshelves in red paper with messages written in black marker in response to new state laws. The state alleges she wrote “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” and “Definitely don’t scan me” with an arrow pointing to a QR code to obtain a free Brooklyn Public Library card, where many of the controversial books are available.
Provacative, yes, and unprofessional .. . the kind of thing the local superintendent should address. But worthy of this relentlessness by the Oklahoma’s top education official? Hardly.
State Superintendent Walters overreacted. And overeached.
The State Department of Education complaint also alleges Boismier had three books on her classroom bookshelves that she “intended to make available to students” that Norman Public Schools “regarded as inappropriate” — “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” However, according to coverage of the hearing, Boismier, for her part, said she not have “Gender Queer” among the books in her classroom, did not use excerpts of it in class and did not even own a copy of it.
The state, however, said she violated Oklahoma teaching standards by “promoting explicit sexual materials to minors,” and by providing “unlawful racist instruction” in such a way that it violates the rules enacted under a new state law that proponents say prohibits the teaching of “critical race theory.”
But as we said before: The critical point here is that Boismier didn’t give her students any objectionable books. She gave them access to .... wait for it ... a public library and its online “unbanned books” initiative. Students weren’t required to read any of these controversial books, nor did she point out any controversial passages or art in them.
Walters began hunting for Boismier’s teaching license, a move the former teacher, who voluntarily resigned her teaching position, has been fighting.
Attorneys for Boismier and the state Board of Education argued their cases Wednesday during a mediation hearing before Assistant Attorney General Liz Stevens, who served as the administrative law judge.
“My ruling today is a recommendation to the State Board of Education. After hearing all the evidence, as to Count 1, I find that State Department of Education has failed to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that Respondent willfully committed an act of moral turpitude and has violated the standard of performance and conduct for teachers, according to a statement provided.”
“As to Count 2, I find the State Department of Education has failed to prove, by clear and convincing evidence, that Respondent has willfully violated OAC 210:10-1-23(a), (c)(4), or (c)(8).”
Yet, Walters’ spokesperson had this to say afterward: “At the next board meeting, it may not be until August, Superintendent Walters will be making a recommendation to the board.He can’t speak for each board member, obviously, but he will be recommending that the license is revoked.”
Norman Board of Education member, Annette Price criticized Walters for ignoring Wednesday’s ruling, according to the Norman Transcript: “To ignore this crucial fact and go after her teaching certification anyway is a flawed attempt to intimidate all Oklahoma educators who work tirelessly to meet the needs of our students.”
We recommend Walters get a copy of Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables” or Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick.” Bet the local public library has them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.