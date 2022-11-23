Shop local.
This holiday season, support your friends and neighbors and your community by spending your money in their stores and restaurants in your community.
Saturday is Small Business Saturday, which is a chance to not only support locally owned and operated businesses, but also to recognize how much they contribute to the community.
For several years now, this paper has been carrying a business column by John Newby, who advocates shopping local for a number of reasons, including the fact that it makes good business sense.
For starters, local businesses are the No. 1 job creators in most communities.
According to Newby, numerous studies have shown that dollars spent with locally owned and operated businesses recirculate through your community between three and seven times, as opposed to money spent online or at chains, money that leaves the community after being spent.
Forbes reports that “for every $100 spent at one of these (local) businesses, for example, $68 stays in the community, according to Amy Hartzler, director of communications for the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies, a nonprofit that advocates building strong local economies. That’s more than twice the amount chains reinvest.
“There’s a direct correlation between supporting local independent businesses and having your dollars recirculate to create a multiplier effect,” Hartzler told the business magazine.
Newby also cities studies showing that owners of locally owned and operated businesses support local causes, organizations and charities by approximately a 3-to-1 margin over businesses with out-of-town or Wall Street ownership.
And owners and managers of locally owned and operated businesses are four times more likely to be involved in leadership, politics and chambers of commerce in their communities than those out-of-town or Wall Street-owned businesses.
Shopping local also helps preserve independent, one-of-a-kind businesses that add distinctiveness and character to a community, and that in turns lures in tourism, according to the Institute for Local Self Reliance, which also found that “local stores in town centers require comparatively little infrastructure and make more efficient use of public services relative to big box stores and strip shopping malls.
It’s your money.
You get to spend it how you wish.
But it’s also your community. And your community needs your support.
Shop local this Saturday, this holiday season and every chance you get.
