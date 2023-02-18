Sunday is the day our editorial page celebrates the good news of the past week.
But we wonder: Should we hype what happened last week, or just keep it to ourselves?
Last week, The Wall Street Journal ranked Joplin No. 2 on a list of the greatest places to work remotely. Springfield, by the way, was number one, and Kansas City, St. Louis and Wichita were in the top 10.
The survey considered a number of factors: Availability and affordability of high-speed broadband internet. Home prices and average house sizes. Overall cost of living, and proximity to restaurants, art venues and parks — in other words, quality of life.
That’s surely good news, and worth celebrating, but we worry that if word gets out about the virtues (and values, see below) of the Midwest, people will start to pour into the region.
People like ... well ... Briana Russo, who previously lived in Texas and New York. She told us she was specifically looking for a telecommuting position in which she could work from home, and settled on Joplin.
“The big reason is that I wanted to buy a house,” said Russo, who is a senior statistician for a pharmaceutical company. “Buying a house here is a lot easier than in Austin, so that was great. Also, living closer to family is great.”
No argument here.
Last week, we also got to see firsthand those values that make the Midwest such a great place to live.
Jasper County Deputy Sheriff Justin Henry traded his uniform for Cupid wings, grabbed a foam bow and arrow, and spread Valentine’s Day cheer through Airport Drive, specifically with people who might otherwise be overlooked on the day of romance and love.
Sharon Clark and Airport Drive Clerk Sue Hirshey came up with an idea to deliver flowers and candy to widows in the village. Each widow received red and white carnations, provided by Countryside Florist, and a heart-shaped box of candy, bought by the clerks.
“I became widowed a couple of years ago, and I know this day is tough for some people,” Clark told us.
“We wanted to think about people who might not get flowers or candy today,” Hirshey said. “We want them to be remembered today, too.”
What a great idea, and kudos to Henry for going all in, with feathery wings, gold cuffs and more. And of course, cowboy boots. Midwestern values, you know ...
“I don’t half send, I full send,” Henry told us. “It makes me feel like an idiot sometimes, but it makes me feel good, too.”
One of the stops was at the home of Debbie Baird, whose was married to Tom for 53 years before he died.
“It’s great that he does this,” Baird said. “I feel special. This is lovely, and I’m going to cherish it.”
Sure, we have a low cost of living, affordable broadband and all that. That makes us a good place to live, but what makes this a great place to live is people like Sharon Clark, Sue Hirshey and Justin Henry looking out for their neighbors, and having fun while doing it.
Just don’t tell anyone.
