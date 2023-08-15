At The Joplin Globe, we know a little something about needing help from our colleagues — and about watching those same colleagues rally around us.
In 2011, although the building itself was not hit by the tornado, one-third of our employees were among the victims, and one was killed. Newspaper people from far and wide offered resources and in some cases just showed to help, a few of them using their vacations. One newspaper even sent us a case of beer along with reporters notebooks and other more practical supplies.
That’s why it has been so great for us to see other Kansas newspapers rally to the aid of the Marion County Record in Marion, Kansas, following a raid on the paper by local law enforcement that resulted in the confiscation of computers, cellphones and more.
Jan Williams and Wayne White, who operate the Osage County News in Lyndon, Kansas, were among the volunteer journalists in town this week.
“It could happen to us if it’s allowed to go on,” White said.
“We were reading about it ... and the more we read about it, the more we thought we should drive down and help,” Williams said. “That’s what Kansans do.”
Meanwhile, the Society of Professional Journalists after an emergency meeting with the Kansas Press Association offered $20,000 for the legal defense of the Marion County Record.
Kansans do that too.
The publisher is determined to get Wednesday’s paper out, and we have no doubt that he will despite the setback.
What happened was an outrageous event — “I’ve heard of it (happening) before in Egypt. I’ve heard of it before in Russia. I’ve never heard of it before in America,” the publisher, Eric Meyer, said Sunday from his offices.
Equally outrageous is the fact that local authorities have refused to release the probable cause affidavit that preceded the search warrant.
Show us the affidavit!
Many members of the media, including CNHI, have filed open records requests, but so far the only response is crickets. There is no good reason not to release it, but there are a number of good reasons to do so, the most obvious being that authorities need to justify their extreme action — “I’ve never heard of it before in America.”
The absence of facts creates a vacuum that sucks in social media nonsense and generates the justification: “Well, the paper must have done something or this wouldn’t be happening,” when, in fact, it appears those at the newpaper have not committed any crime at all.
In fact, from everything we have learned, this raid looks punitive — like “bullying” and “harassment” to use Meyer’s words.
The world is now watching. Show us the affidavit!
Authorities need to put up now. It’s time to take responsibility for their action. That is something else Kansans do.
