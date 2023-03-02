Got to tell you, this sounds a little fancy for this corner of the Ozarks.
A new theater ... what, with heated leather recliners?
And laser projection?
And hot food and adult beverages?
Wee doggies!
But that’s the plan for Joplin.
In all seriousness, this city has a long tradition of great theaters, including the Fox (now Central Christian Center), the Orpheum, the Rex and many more that were downtown.
Now comes word that the city is about to get a $33.6 million theater at 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard, proposed by B&B Theatres, one of the largest theater chains in the country. They have a deep history in the area, operating already in Neosho, Monett and Miami, Oklahoma.
Plans — besides those listed above — include eight curved wall-to-wall screens, a surround sound system in every auditorium, a family arcade center and party room, and an outdoor patio area for lawn games.
Representatives of Woodsonia Real Estate, which is the developer of 32nd Street Place, have asked the city to front about $1.8 million in costs for two pieces of their project, which they say will be reimbursed. The largest share of that cost would be about $1.3 million to build the parking lot and green space for the theaters.
Drew Snyder, a Woodsonia representative, told the city council recently: “We’ve been working with city staff a long time on this, and it’s been great. The theater industry has made a great comeback coming out of COVID-19 and the B&B people are excited” about the Joplin project.
So are we.
In addition, owners of the vandalized and fire-damaged John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn property want the city to provide financial assistance with demolition costs of about $500,000, a step that could lead to two new hotels on the site.
The city would be repaid through the collection of extra sales taxes charged to customers in two taxing districts within the development. One of those taxing districts would need to be set up, but the other already exists, the council was told.
What happened recently was an update for the council, with Woodsonia promising to come back later to get city approval for the taxing district. This will be a great amenity for residents and spruce up an important gateway, and as long as the city recovers its costs, we urge council members to give it serious consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.