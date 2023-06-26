It’s a rare June when we punch into the triple digits.
It has only happened once in the last decade, and that was in June 2022 when we hit 100 degrees on just one day.
We could equal or beat that this week.
Depending on your source, we’ll be in triple digits one, two or three days. As of Monday, the National Weather Service in Springfield says 100 on Thursday, and close enough on either side of it — 99 on Wednesday and 98 on Friday — that we could easily get there, and the difference may not really matter much.
The Weather Channel predicts triple-digit temperatures all three days, with a high of 106 on Thursday.
Either way, summer is riding in with guns blazing.
These will be good days to take personal precautions — drink plenty of water, be judicious about the time, and times, you spend on outdoor activities such as mowing, and slow down. Also, know the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The former includes cold, pale and clammy skin; muscle cramps, dizziness, headaches and nausea. The latter includes an elevated body temperature, some of the above symptoms and even passing out.
But more than that, this week is a good time to look in on others:
• Bring pets indoors if you can, or make sure they have plenty of shade and water.
• Check on elderly neighbors and friends. According to the National Weather Service, older adults, particularly those with preexisting diseases, those who take certain medications or who have limited mobility, suffer multiple adverse effects when exposed to extreme heat.
• Remember young children and infants, whose bodies are less able to adapt to heat than adults.
• Also, look in on people with chronic medical conditions. NWS advises that they are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
• Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat has been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
• If you know of someone without air conditioning, get them to a cooling shelter or a cool building such as the library or mall.
• Don’t leave pets and children in cars. According to NWS, 33 children died in hot cars last year. Researchers at Stanford a few years ago found that even at lower temperatures of 72 to 96 degrees, a car’s interior can heat up by an average of 40 degrees within an hour, and 80% of that occurs within the first half-hour.
Their results, published in the journal Pediatrics, found: “In such cases, the caretaker sometimes takes certain precautions, such as cracking a window or running the air conditioner prior to parking the car. But the researchers found that such measures are inadequate: a cracked window had an insignificant effect on both the rate of heating and the final temperature after an hour, and the air conditioner trick only delayed the temperature spike by about five minutes.
One last recommendation: Slow down, show some mercy to those who have to be outdoors in this heat, such as highway workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.