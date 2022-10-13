Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning for Friday... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... ...TODAY'S RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT... * AFFECTED AREA...Southeast Kansas, southwest and central Missouri. * WIND...For Friday west to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&