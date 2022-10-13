We urge schools to consider seriously the concerns of Native Americans who want schools to renounce what they consider culturally inappropriate mascots, branding and the related behavior that sometimes goes along with it.
The issue surfaced again this week when the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education recommended the state Board of Education and the Kansas Board of Regents prioritize ending stereotypes considered offensive, as reported in the Kansas Reflector.
Georgia Blackwood, a member of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, told state officials: “Blatantly racist depictions let me know that my opinions aren’t valid and what I have to say is not being taken into consideration.”
While many members of the state Board of Education were supportive, they noted they have little authority on the matter, as the ultimate decision-maker is the local school board.
According to the report, the list of school mascots in Kansas considered improper includes Braves, Red Raiders, Warriors, Indians and Redskins.
State Board of Education president Jim Porter, a Fredonia resident and former superintendent, told the Kansas Reflector that retaining such mascots interferes with the goal of helping every student in Kansas attain academic success, and that there are 10,000 Native American children enrolled in Kansas schools and they deserve to be educated in places that don’t use demeaning or inaccurate characterizations.
Already, some schools are making changes.
Atchison, in northeast Kansas, is no longer using the labels Redmen and Braves
Wichita North High School wants to stop using Redskins.
The Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education said such imagery reinforced “narrow-minded stereotypes that represent American Indians as exotic, warlike people who are stuck in the past.”
Many Americans have argued that some of the imagery honors Native Americans, who fought heroically at times for their land and way of life.
But as Eric Davis, superintendent at Royal Valley schools, who has 300 Native American students in his district, told the Reflector, districts defending offensive mascots by claiming they honored Native Americans were deceiving themselves.
We recognize that many districts have long traditions, extending back more than a century, with these mascots and brands, but think that small steps like these can go a long way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.