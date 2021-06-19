Weekends are always our moment to look back at the good things — and there were many — of the last week.
Let’s start off with this bull’s-eye: Two Southwest Missouri teams took two of the top five stops at a national archery competition recently in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sarcoxie came in first and Carl Junction came in fourth. And it looks like this will continue. Alyssa Willis, who is going to be a Sarcoxie sophomore, earned top marks in the 3D part of the tournament, in fact coming in only 3 points shy of a perfect score.
Congratulations to all the student athletes on their performance.
And last week a volunteer repaired and painted the wooden sign in center field that honors Sunny Jim Walters, who is considered the father of Little League baseball in Joplin. Bobby Gough sanded and repainted the sign.
“When you see those kids go out and play ball, it makes it worthwhile,” Gough told us.
Walters helped purchase the land that led to the creation of the ballpark where Little League baseball began in Joplin 70 years ago. Little League baseball is the world’s largest organized youth sports program.
Our thanks to Gouch and all the parents, grandparents and others who sacrifice their time to coach these teams, take care of the ball fields and work the concession stands to raise money.
And speaking of baseball, don’t forget the Joplin Outlaws if you are looking for something to do.
General manager Mark Rains told us recently “these boys have good size, they are tall and athletic, and we have some really good pitchers.”
The Outlaws and the MINK League didn’t get to play last summer because of COVID-19; this year they are back and as of Saturday morning were 7-5.
You may get to see some future MLB stars during the games, but no matter what, you’ll get to see some great ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.