Globe columnist Wally Kennedy recently pointed out that several restaurants are eyeing Joplin, but they primarily are looking for real estate on Range Line Road — and Range Line Road has nearly run out of available options.
Luckily for any of those restaurants who might be paying attention, Globe readers on our social media pages had plenty of other suggestions for them:
• “There are so many vacant lots still after almost 11 years (after the 2011 tornado) on South Main.”
• “Northpark Mall: multiple spaces for full-sized restaurants, venues, recreation. Add exterior access to individual spaces and create a more inviting landscape with sidewalks and outdoor eating spaces, especially on the east side.”
• “Definitely could use more options closer to Carl Junction!”
• “We need more places to eat around Main Street downtown!”
• “The west side of Joplin is building new housing additions but very few restaurants.”
• “There are so many people who pass through the North Main area on a given day. I don’t know why we don’t have more on this end of town, but we’re ready for it!”
• “Between Zora and Newman Road! More needs to come to the north side of Joplin.”
• “Webb City has a whole side on the north side of the roundabout that needs things. We need more restaurant options (sit-down).”
• “Stone’s Corner: People from Kansas wouldn’t have to drive so far.”
Some readers pleaded with restaurants to look anywhere other than Range Line Road, the busiest street in Joplin:
• “I would be happy to go to a restaurant NOT on Range Line in order to avoid the chaos.”
• “Larger cities develop side roads off of the busy strip that loops back onto the road. Developing just off Range Line makes more sense and would allow for better flow of traffic.”
• “I know that Range Line is the hot spot for businesses, but I for one avoid it most of the time because it is so crowded! There are a lot of people like me who would prefer to spend our money at restaurants off the beaten path and enjoy the low-stress atmosphere!”
• “I encourage them to find real estate off of Range Line, and we will all follow. I promise.”
Hopefully this short summary of reader suggestions will be helpful to restaurants — and, really, to all businesses — looking to relocate to or build in Joplin. The message seems clear: Range Line may be an understandable choice, but Joplin has plenty more to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.