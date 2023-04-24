What a spring Missouri Southern athletes are having.
Last week, Southern men’s golf program won the MIAA regular season and tournament championship for first time in the same season in program history at the Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar.
It also qualifies Southern for an automatic bid to the Super Regional hosted by Winona State in Winona, Minnesota, May 11-13.
Southern’s Tradgon McCrae also was named the MIAA Player of the Year.
“He’s an extraordinary player and a gifted student, who works diligently at his skills,” coach Mike Wheeler said of McCrae. “He’s a quality team leader. The other players look up to him.”
Also last week, Southern’s track and field program broke four school records at recent track meets. The athletes also hit 21 NCAA qualifying marks.
Kiara Smith broke the 100-meter women hurdle event record for the second week in a row with a time of 13.22 seconds, the second-fastest time in Division II this season. Malachi Pipkin broke the 110-meter hurdles men’s record for the second week in a row with a time of 14.11 seconds, the 16th best D-II this season. The women’s 4x100-meter relay team broke the school record with a mark of 45.99 seconds. The relay team consists of Smith, Charadae Overstreet, Cornesia Calhoun-White and LaNea Wallace. In the 400-meter dash, Overstreet set a school record of 54.53 seconds.
Then, on Senior Day no less, Southern senior Matt Miller broke MSSU single-season home run record with a two-run shot over the right center field wall. He followed that up with another home run Sunday — their final home game this season. He now sits at 20 homers for the season, with three regular season games left. Earlier this year he also set a career home run record for Southern, now at 55 home runs so far in his career.
“My teammates put all the confidence it the world in me and that is awesome,” Miller told the Globe. “There’s nothing else I can really say. I just feel blessed to have the opportunity to play this great game with these awesome guys. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Miller also set a career RBI record for Southern, with 194 RBIs so far.
Not to be outdone, the Missouri Southern softball team tied the Lions record for single-season MIAA wins on Saturday with a 7-6 win over Missouri Western. The Lions moved to 19-3 in the MIAA and are 34-9 overall after the two games.
With two doubleheaders left, on Friday at Newman followed Saturday by a twin bill at Central Oklahoma, it looks promising for them, too.
We congratulate these athletes and wish all the teams the best going forward.
