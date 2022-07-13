Can we take a few minutes away from all the drama here on Earth to marvel at some extraordinary drama in the heavens?
This week, we got our first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. They did not disappoint.
President Joe Biden got to see some of the first images, “the oldest documented light in the history of the universe from over 13 billion — let me say that again — 13 billion years ago. It’s hard to fathom.”
Indeed. The estimate for the Big Bang is around 13.8 billion years ago, so we are seeing farther in both time and distance than ever before. The telescope itself is a million miles from Earth.
“What we saw today is the early universe,” Harvard astronomer Dimitar Sasselov said after the first images of distant galaxies were released.
Some of those early images include a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, images of a nebula where stars are born and die, and an image of five tightly clustered galaxies.
University of California Santa Cruz astrophysicist Garth Illingworth said: “This is absolutely spectacular, absolutely amazing,” he added. “This is everything we’ve dreamed of in a telescope like this.”
We have to agree.
With so much political and other chaos swirling around our own little rock spinning around our rather ordinary sun in our own out-of-the-way galaxy, it’s hard to take your eye off this blue ball, even for a few minutes. But tonight, go outside and gaze up. There’s a full moon that we’ve walked on and are heading back to, and there’s a crewed space station up there right now that you can see some nights. A spacecraft is right now on the way back to Earth from the asteroid Bennu with material that could reveal details about the birth of our own solar system. We have rovers even as you are reading this exploring the surface of Mars. We have spacecraft that have reached interstellar space.
Now, through this amazing eye, we are seeing back to the near beginning of our own universe.
Absolutely spectacular.
Absolutely amazing.
And if we can do all that ... well, it gives us a reason to hope that maybe we will be able to see our way forward back here on Earth too.
