Spending three-quarters of a million dollars to hire staff for neighborhood revitalization, building inspection and code enforcement could be money well spent for Joplin.
In certain neighborhoods, appearance is not just an issue, but THE issue.
Busted windows and glass scattered across the parking lot of a business on North Main ... apartments and houses from the road that appear to be clearly uninhabitable, yet are occupied ... and way too often, plywood as a cure-all to secure vacant buildings.
It’s not a good look, Joplin.
If we are going to recruit businesses, if we are going to attract talent, we’d better look like we care about ourselves. Right now, in too many places, that’s not the case.
At a recent Joplin City Council work session, there appeared to be support for a plan to hire seven city employees to do neighborhood revitalization work. That would include hiring two neighborhood code enforcement and improvement officers, a supervisor, a program manager who would perform functions related to housing and neighborhoods, two building inspectors, and an administrative assistant.
The cost would be $480,407 for the personnel plus $52,250 for supplies, and $242,600 for equipment including computers and vehicles to be used out in the field, said Leslie Haase, the city finance director.
If it helps us attract even one new business, it is money well spent.
If it helps save one of our historic buildings, too many of which have been lost or badly damaged because of suspicious fires, it is money well spent.
If it leads to reinvestment and boosts property values in dilapidated neighborhoods, it is money well spent.
Cleaning up neighborhoods and sharpening our appearance is one of six goals identified by the Joplin City Council.
But hiring people to inspect and work with property owners will not be enough.
A more aggressive approach by the city is needed, including a vacant building tax.
Council member Phil Stinnett also said one of the problems he wanted addressed was getting properties cleared of junk and old vehicles and other unsightly nuisances.
We agree.
Troy Bolander, director of the planning and development department, also said a review of city codes has been completed but has not been presented to council yet.
All this, too, is promising.
We welcome Joplin’s focus on its appearance. It’s overdue.
It may be painful at times, as well as unpopular with some, but it’s necessary if we are going to grow.
It also is going to require the same focus and commitment on appearance and building safety from officials with Jasper and Newton counties, as too many gateways streets outside the city limits but leading into Joplin (Lone Elm, West Zora Street, Belle Center Road) are looking shaggy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.