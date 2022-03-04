Officials in Missouri and Kansas are taking steps to rid themselves of investments tied to Russia, and to prevent future Russian investment.
We applaud that move.
The investments are effectively worthless, but it also is important to send a message that the people in both states stand with the Ukranian people.
This week, the board of the Missouri State Employees Retirement System, at the urging of Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, agreed to dump investments linked to Russia. Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers urged the board of the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System to do the same.
None of the state funds is heavily invested in Russia, but that is not really the point.
After the unanimous MOSERS vote, Fitzpatrick said in a statement: “Today the MOSERS Board of Trustees sent a clear message to Vladimir Putin: That his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will not go unchecked, and the world will remain united in crippling his economy and his political future.”
Other groups, including Missouri’s Local Government Employees Retirement System, the Public School and Education Employee Retirement System, and the Missouri Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol Employees’ Retirement System have expressed plans either to review their portfolio, declined to buy Russian assets with system funds, or to consider divesting themselves of Russian investments.
We also applaud the recent vote in the Missouri House — 143-0 — in favor of a resolution condemning “in the strongest possible terms, Vladimir Putin’s violent attack on the people of Ukraine and strongly endorse the swift and severe economic sanctions and stringent export controls that President Biden’s administration has imposed on Russia.”
