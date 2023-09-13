This National Suicide Prevention Week, there’s a sense of urgency that Americans are in crisis — Missourians too — and that we must do something to stop these mostly preventable deaths.
New data released last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that suicide deaths are rising nationally, as well as in the Four-State Area, and that many of our neighbors need our help.
In Missouri, you should know, nearly 1,000 people called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 988 — in the month after it went live last summer.
According to the Missouri Independent, “in 2020, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death for all ages and second for 10- to 14-year-olds ... That same year Missouri’s suicide rate was 18.2 per 100,000 residents, tied for the 14th-highest rate with Nevada and North Dakota.”
Data indicate that, in this country, suicide deaths increased in 2022, rising from 48,183 deaths in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, an increase of approximately 2.6%. That equals roughly one death every 11 minutes.
The largest increases were seen in older adults, The Associated Press reported. Deaths rose nearly 7% in people ages 45 to 64, and more than 8% in people 65 and older. White men, in particular, have very high rates, the CDC said.
Suicide rates also are higher in rural areas.
Nationally, for all age groups, 55% of men and 30% of women used firearms; one study found that Missouri’s suicide death rate by firearm was 11.5 per 100,000, compared to the nationwide suicide death rate by firearm of 7.5 per 100,000.
This is Missouri’s crisis too.
There’s a glimmer of hope in all of this — we all can help reduce suicide deaths.
The quickest, simplest way is to dial just three numbers: 988, a 911-like hotline set up nationwide specifically for crisis situations. If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org. You’ll be able to connect with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.
In addition, the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline suggest five steps to help safeguard people from the risk of suicide and support them when in crisis:
• Ask: Asking and talking about suicide may in fact reduce rather than increase suicidal ideation.
• Help keep them safe: Reducing a suicidal person’s access to lethal means is an important part of suicide prevention.
• Be there: Increasing someone’s connectedness to others and limiting their isolation has shown to be a protective factor against suicide.
• Help them connect: Individuals who called the 988 Lifeline were significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed and more hopeful by the end of calls.
• Follow up: After you’ve connected a person experiencing thoughts of suicide with the immediate support systems that they need, following up with them to see how they’re doing can help increase their feelings of connectedness and support. There’s evidence that even a simple form of reaching out can potentially reduce that person’s risk for suicide.
Suicide may be a complicated public health issue; there are so many different sets of circumstances that could lead a person to want to end their own life.
But whether we’re the ones needing help or we recognize a plea for help in others, the best thing all of us can do is to reach out.
